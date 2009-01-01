Home | News | General | See adorable thing Ahmed Musa was seen doing to his son ahead of football return (video)

- Ahmed Musa and his son have been spotted swimming in awesome moment

- The Super Eagles captain and his family are currently in Jos, Plateau state

- Musa was spotted teaching his son how to swim with his friends cheering him

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa has been spotted teaching his son how to swim inside the pool in an adorable video which proves that the 27-year-old is a caring father.

The former Leicester City striker is currently in Jos, Plateau state where he has been for some time after returning from Saudi Arabia where he he currently plays his football.

Ahmed Musa took to his official Instagram page to show his followers and well wishers how he was teaching his son how to swim in an incredible style.

The young boy was also seen inside the video in happy mood while Ahmed Musa was pushing him with the help of the tube.

Another Nigerian man succeeds, makes int'l list of successful people under age 30 in art and style (photos)

Musa's friends who were beside the swimming pool were hailing the young boy and his father who took the Super Eagles captain armband from Mikel Obi.

Since returning from Saudi Arabia, Ahmed Musa has been involved in many things like playing golf with Plateau state governor and also giving out to the helpless.

The former Kano Pillars' man also stated clearly that he would love to return to the Premier League before he retires from football, but that will be if he gets good offer.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Ahmed Musa posted awesome photo of himself and wife Juliet Ejue where he celebrated the pretty woman and appreciated her for their journey so far.

Ahmed Musa married Juliet Ejue three years ago in a colorful ceremony which was graced by his Super Eagles teammates and also top Nigerian football administrators.

They have both been living happily together ever since they got married with Juliet being the mother of Ahmed Musa's younger child.

While speaking on their relationship, Ahmed Musa explained that Juliet has brought joy to his life right from the day he saw her and wants to spend his whole life with her.

The former Leicester City striker added that his wife has been his source of strength especially when things are not working on well.

