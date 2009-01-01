Home | News | General | Breaking: Akeredolu tests negative for coronavirus after 7 days

- The governor of Ondo state, Rotimi Akeredolu, announced that he has recovered from coronavirus

- The governor on Monday, July 6, said he has tested negative twice for the disease

- Akeredolu’s recovery comes seven days after being treated for coronavirus

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state has recovered from COVID-19 after testing negative for the disease seven days after he was confirmed positive.

Akeredolu who disclosed this while speaking during a news briefing in Akure on Monday, July 6, confirmed that he received the all-clear after the results of his test came back negative, Nigerian Tribune reports.

He said: “After a few days in isolation, my samples were taken and tested again in accordance with the treatment protocols of COVID-19, the results came in a few minutes ago. I tested negative.”

Nigerian striker scores 2 goals to help top European club stretch their unbeaten run to 9 games

Governor Akeredolu of Ondo state recovers from coronavirus

Source: Depositphotos

Recall that Governor Akeredolu announced that he tested positive for the coronavirus infection on Tuesday, June 30, via a video shared on his official and verified Twitter account.

Akeredolu said as, at the time of receiving his test result, he is asymptomatic and had already gone into self-isolation.

He called for prayers from the people of the state saying "your continued prayers over my well being are most appreciated".

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that in spite of testing positive for coronavirus, the governor of Ondo state vowed not to transmit power to Agboola Ajayi, his deputy governor in an acting capacity.

Akeredolu who was in isolation and undergoing treatment at home said there was no reason for him to hand over to the deputy governor.

Nigerian man Prince Louis Adekola overwhelmed with joy after getting UK scholarship (photos)

The governor speaking through Donald Ojogo, the state commissioner for information and orientation, described Ajayi as the greatest threat to his administration, adding that the deputy governor since left the APC and governance.

Similarly, Ajayi, in his reply to the governor's comment, issued a 21-day ultimatum to Akeredolu to obey the provisions of the constitution as required by his legal profession.

“Ordinarily, one expects Mr Governor to bring to bear on governance his background as a lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, (SAN).

"But it is rather surprising and worrisome that the Governor has chosen the part of perversi*n of justice, by allowing his close aides to go astray in a matter of constitutionality," a statement by Ajayi's spokesperson, Allen Sowore, read.

Slum Chronicles: Even Coronavirus is scared of us - slum dwellers | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...