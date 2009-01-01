Home | News | General | Barcelona star finally passes driving test after 8 years, drives latest Range Rover to training (photos)

- The 31-year-old has been playing for Barcelona for the past eight years

- Jordi Alba has been spotted driving a Range Rover Sport after passing his driver's test

- Alba's teammates and father no longer have to help him to get to training

Barcelona defender Jordi Alba has finally passed his driving test in Spain and will not be needing the help of his teammates and father again to get to training at Camp Nou.

Alba has been with Barcelona since the year 2012 after joining the Catalan giants from Valencia and he is being rated as one of the best left backs in the world.

But during all these years, Alba was unable to drive on his own in Spain because of the driving test he had to pass before being given the green light.

His father and some of his teammates have been of great help to Alba whenever he had to go to training or important places.

The 31-year-old has now passed his driver's test and has treated himself in a big way by driving a Range Rover Sport to training, which make his teammates happy.

Jordi Alba, Barcelona star, passes driving test after being mocked by teammates (Photo Credit: Getty)

Last year, Gerard Pique mocked Jordi Alba for not been able to drive himself, but the situation has changed now and the Spaniard can now go anywhere he likes without fear.

Meanwhile, Jordi Alba and his Barcelona teammates are hoping and fighting to retain their Spanish La Liga title this season with serious competition from Real Madrid.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Barcelona picked up their first win in three games after a convincing 4-1 win against Villarreal on Sunday, July 5, at the Estadio de la Cerámica. Quique Setien’s men got off to a flying start as they took the lead in the 4th minute.

Some lovely work down the left resulted in Alba pulling a cross back inside the box which Pau Torres turned into his own net.

But the home team were back on level terms after an excellent break started off by Samuel Chukwueze seeing Cazorla collect the ball in the box and fire in a shot which was saved by Ter Stegen.

However, Gerard Moreno was in the right place at the right time to smash home the rebound from 12 yards.

