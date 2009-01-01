Home | News | General | This Ugandan-born woman has made Africa proud by becoming the 1st Muslim lieutenant governor in Canada

- Salma Lakhani has become the first Muslim to be appointed lieutenant governor in Canada

- Lakhani, who is an Uganda immigrant, has become Alberta’s 19th lieutenant governor of Alberta

- She has also done work to advance women’s rights, healthcare, education and championed new immigrants

An Uganda immigrant identified as Salma Lakhani has become the first Muslim to be appointed lieutenant governor in Canada.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday, July 6, announced Lakhani as Alberta’s 19th lieutenant governor

According to a biography on the government of Canada website, Lakhani’s family was expelled from Uganda in 1972.

After moving to Edmonton, Lakhani took on a mentorship role with young students who did not speak English as their first language, Muslim World Int'l reports.

In a statement by the government, Lakhani has also done work to advance women’s rights, healthcare, education and championed new immigrants.

Salma Lakhani. Photo credit: Muslim World Int'l

Source: UGC

Trudeau said: “As Lieutenant Governor of Alberta, I know she will serve the people of her province and our country well, and continue to be a source of inspiration for all Canadians."

