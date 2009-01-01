Home | News | General | Twins celebrate 21st birthday by giving 21 families food that will be enough for a month (photo)

- A pair of twins have celebrated their 21st birthday in a particularly unique and caring way

- The amazing celebrants gave 21 families a month's worth of groceries each and social media users loved it

- The twins shared their story on the Facebook group #ImStaying and users loved the twins' selfless act

Pweety N Bota posted an inspirational story on the Facebook group #ImStaying. She and her twin brother decided to celebrate their 21st birthday a bit differently than other people.

The siblings celebrated the major milestone in their lives by helping others and gifting 21 families a month's worth of groceries each.

"To celebrate our 21st birthday. My twin brother and I decided to gift 21 Families with monthly groceries.. #wearestaying ❤️"

Photo credit: Facebook/Pweety N Bota

Source: Facebook

Facebook users were thrilled with the twin's selfless act on their birthday:

Madzingira Madhlamini:

"May your adulthood be blessed beyond measure. The hand of God will always lead you to greater things and blessings because of your good hearts. I speak favour and many more blessed years to you and your twin brother."

Primrose Newham:

"Happy birthday to you amazing people "

Denise Lesar Dalton:

"What a special gesture from 2 young guys. That's one reason why I stay."

Mellie Barnard:

"What an awesome way to spend your birthdays on blessings others with your gift money " Be Blessesd"

Sumatra Nolubabalo Lusaseni:

"What a blessing u r...U have not only fed these families but u have given them hope & faith that things really do work for good eventually & that is a big deal...At least these families now know that even other calamities they may be facing eventually, somehow they will work out...To God be the glory. May the Lord God Almighty continue to bless u and open great doors of success & prosperity in your lives so that u never lack anything as u r able to share what u have...Please take care of yourselves."

