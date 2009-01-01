Home | News | General | Remember 9-year-old boy who was adopted by Hope Uzodinma after going viral with melodious voice? The governor has finally met him (photos)

- Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo state and his adopted son have finally met for the first time

- Since he adopted Oluomachi Joseph Opara, the governor met him for the first time on Sunday, July 5

- The governor says the boy, who is nicknamed an amazing sonorous angel by Senator Stella Oduah, reminds him of his life trajectory

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo state has finally met Oluomachi Joseph Opara for the first time after adopting him.

Legit.ng recalls that the governor adopted Oluomachi after social media went agog with his melodious voice.

Governor Uzodinma who met his adopted son in church on Sunday, July 5, said the boy reminds him of his life trajectory, Idowu Sowunmi on LinkedIn reports.

Governor Hope Uzodinma and his adopted son. Photo credit: Idowu Sowunmi/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

After the meeting, the governor wrote: "Today, I was joined in church by my adopted son, Oluomachi Opara.

"It is our first physical meeting as Father and Son and I am glad to welcome this newest member of my family.

"Oluoma reminds me so much of my life trajectory. At some point in our lives, all we bear in us is just the seed of destiny. How we wake up to the promptings and realization of our dreams remains the greatest miracle of growth only God can explain."

Governor Uzodinma urged Oluomachi to always take the path of prayer both for him and his biological parents.

The governor also disclosed that the boy has found a space in the Imo state government house choir as a result of his God-given talent.

