COVID-19: Civil servants violating restriction order - Head of service cries out

The head of service of the federation has revealed that civil servants are violating restriction order

Folasade Yemi-Esan lamented over the level of non-compliance on measures against COVID-19 by civil servants

Recall that the government directed workers on Grade Level 14 and above to resume work

Amid the increase in the spread of COVID-19 cases, the Head of Service of the Federation (HoSF), Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, has criticized civil servants over the level of their non-compliance with directives on measures against the pandemic in government offices.

According to Premium Times, the office of HoSF noted that workers are not adhering to the advice in order to curb the spread of the disease.

The office added that these include government workers who should not be going to the offices and not keeping to the number of visitors to the barest minimum.

It would be recalled that Yemi-Esan had advised heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to ensure that directives against COVID-19 are obeyed by members of staff.

However, she went on to say that the attention of the office has been drawn to the fact that these guidelines are not being followed.

The head of service revealed that the flow of both staff and visitors to offices is very high which, indicates that the directives are not being complied with. She said other categories of officers should be encouraged to work from home as much as possible.

She said that henceforth security personnel stationed at the gate would demand ID cards from staff to ensure that civil servants from GL14 and above are allowed in. The head of service added that those below GL14 offering essential services would be sent to get clearance.

Yemi-Esan appealed to permanent secs to reduce the number of physical meetings in the MDAs to the barest minimum and hold virtual meetings.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that as part of measures to ease the COVID-19 lockdown, the federal government directed civil servants on Grade Level 14 and above to resume work as from June 2.

The directive was issued by the head of the civil service of the federation in a statement on Tuesday, June 2. She said government workers in the essential services sector should also resume work immediately.

The statement explained that the workers would be expected to go to work from Monday through Friday between 9am to 2pm daily. The head of service advised the workers to comply with measures on the prevention of the COVID -19 pandemic.

