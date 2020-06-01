Home | News | General | We did not arrest EFCC acting chairman, Ibrahim Magu ― DSS
Fire outbreak: KEDCO power transformer, 15MVA TR1 affected in incident — Authorities
UPDATE: Journalists barred as panel grills Magu in Aso Rock

We did not arrest EFCC acting chairman, Ibrahim Magu ― DSS



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Kindly Share This Story:
EFCC to go after Nigerian looters hiding in Ghana — Magu
EFCC Acting Chairman, Ibrahim Magu

The Department of State Services (DSS) has denied some media reports that it arrested the acting chairman of the Economic Financial Crime Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu.

This was clarified in a press statement made available to Vanguard in Abuja on Monday by Peter Afunanya, Ph.D, the Public Relations Officer, Department of State Services.

The statement titled; “OFFICIAL: Dagu is Not Arrested by DSS” stated; “The Department of State Services (DSS) wishes to inform the public that it did not arrest Ibrahim MAGU, Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) as has been reported by sections of the media.

“The Service, has since, today, 6th July, 2020, been inundated with enquiries over the alleged arrest.”

However, Vanguard reliably gathered that the acting chairman of the EFCC, Magu, is being grilled by a panel set up to investigate alleged infractions against him.

The panel is sitting at the Conference Centre of the Presidential Villa (Old Banquet Hall) Abuja. Recall that the Attorney General of the Federation, AGF and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami had recently written to President Muhammadu Buhari on why the EFCC boss should be replaced having been rejected many times for confirmation by the National Assembly.

The former Director-General of the Department of State Service, DSS, Lawal Daura had also written what was said to be damaging report against Magu to the senate.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story:

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 164