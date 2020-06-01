Home | News | General | UPDATE: Journalists barred as panel grills Magu in Aso Rock

EFCC Acting Chairman, Ibrahim Magu

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — ACTING Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, is being grilled by a panel set up to investigate alleged infractions against him.

The panel is sitting at the Conference Centre of the Presidential Villa (Old Banquet Hall) Abuja.

Recall that the Attorney General of the Federation, AGF and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami had recently written to President Muhammadu Buhari on why the EFCC boss should be replaced having been rejected many times for confirmation by the National Assembly.

The former Director-General of the Department of State Service, DSS, Lawal Daura had also written what was said to be damaging report against Magu to the senate.

However, journalists who went to cover the event at about 3.20 pm, were turned back by security personnel.

Even when the journalists who cover the State House decided to go to the press center at the Old Banquet Hall, they were politely told to excuse the place for a while.

“They said you people should excuse the use of this place for today,” a security official detailed to the venue, politely told reporters.

Magu was said to have been arrested by the DSS in Abuja on Monday, following allegations that he owns four properties and was allegedly transferring funds abroad through a third party.

He was said to have been stopped in traffic while moving out of the Wuse II Annex of the EFCC in Abuja and the invitation was extended to him.

Vanguard Nigeria News

