"PDP Is Only Interested In Edo Treasury" – Ganduje



The Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) National Campaign Council for Edo State Governorship Election and Governor of Kano State, Alhaji Abdullahi Umar Gabduje said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is only interested in Edo State treasury, hence the support for Godwin Obaseki.

He promised that come September 19, “Governor Obaseki will be humiliated and Governor Wike isolated”..

Ganduje who spoke with newsmen shortly after his 49-membet campaign council was inaugurated by the National Chairman of the Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee (CEONCPC) Governor Mai Mala Buni at the National Secretariat of the party in Abuja, vowed to secure victory for APC at the poll.

