DSS Denies Arresting EFCC Boss, Ibrahim Magu
- 52 minutes ago
The Department of State Security, DSS, has denied arresting the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu,
In a statement made available to Edujandon.com , signed by its spokesperson, Peter Afunanya(Phd.) on Monday afternoon, denied the reports..
“The Department of State Services (DSS) wishes to inform the public that it did not arrest Ibrahim Magu, Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) as has been reported by sections of the media.”
“The Service, has since, today, 6th July, 2020, been inundated with enquiries over the alleged arrest.”
