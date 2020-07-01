Home | News | General | Chicago Prison Where Hushpuppi Is Being Held (Photos)

Nigerian social media star, Hushpuppi is currently being held at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago.

The Instagram celebrity who was arrested in Dubai in June, and extradited to the United States of America, appeared in court last Thursday.

A months-long investigation by the FBI led to his arrest last month by authorities in the United Arab Emirates, where Abbas was a resident. After which he was extradited to the United States of America.

FBI special agents obtained custody of Abbas and took him to Chicago.

Hushpuppi is being held at the Metropolitan Correctional Center, Chicago, the Federal Bureau of Prisons website says. He will be transferred to Los Angeles in the coming weeks, according the Justice Department.

