Home | News | General | “Your degree is just a piece of paper, your education is seen in your behaviour” – Naira Marley
Chicago Prison Where Hushpuppi Is Being Held (Photos)
Security operatives bar journalists as Magu appears before panel

“Your degree is just a piece of paper, your education is seen in your behaviour” – Naira Marley



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 57 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

Nigerian singer, Fashola Azeez popularly known as Naira Marley has dropped a controversial statement on social media that has got people talking.

The ‘Jo Soapy’ crooner made his opinion known in a post he shared on his official Twitter page yesterday, July 5, 2020..

alt

According to him, one’s academic degree is a mere piece of paper.

He went on to say say that one’s level of education and certificate attainment should reflect in their behaviour.

His post reads

“Your degree is just a piece of paper, your education is seen in your behaviour”.

Your degree is just a piece of paper, your education is seen in your behaviour

— nairamarley (@officialnairam1) July 5, 2020
Advertisements

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 164