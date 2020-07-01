Home | News | General | “Your degree is just a piece of paper, your education is seen in your behaviour” – Naira Marley

Nigerian singer, Fashola Azeez popularly known as Naira Marley has dropped a controversial statement on social media that has got people talking.

The ‘Jo Soapy’ crooner made his opinion known in a post he shared on his official Twitter page yesterday, July 5, 2020..

According to him, one’s academic degree is a mere piece of paper.

He went on to say say that one’s level of education and certificate attainment should reflect in their behaviour.

His post reads

“Your degree is just a piece of paper, your education is seen in your behaviour”.

Your degree is just a piece of paper, your education is seen in your behaviour — nairamarley (@officialnairam1) July 5, 2020

