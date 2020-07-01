“Your degree is just a piece of paper, your education is seen in your behaviour” – Naira Marley
- 57 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Nigerian singer, Fashola Azeez popularly known as Naira Marley has dropped a controversial statement on social media that has got people talking.
The ‘Jo Soapy’ crooner made his opinion known in a post he shared on his official Twitter page yesterday, July 5, 2020..
According to him, one’s academic degree is a mere piece of paper.
He went on to say say that one’s level of education and certificate attainment should reflect in their behaviour.
His post reads
“Your degree is just a piece of paper, your education is seen in your behaviour”.
Your degree is just a piece of paper, your education is seen in your behaviour— nairamarley (@officialnairam1) July 5, 2020
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles