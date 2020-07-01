Home | News | General | Security operatives bar journalists as Magu appears before panel

Security operatives on Monday stopped State House correspondents from gaining access into the old Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja where the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu, is currently being questioned.

Magu was said to have been picked up earlier in the day by operatives of the Department of State Services and moved to the Presidential Villa to appear before a panel said to have been set up to investigate some allegations levelled against him..

Reporters who made attempts to gain entrance into the facility inside the Presidential Villa at about 03:20pm were turned back.

One of the security operatives told the reporters that “They said you people should excuse the use of this place today.”

State House correspondents have a media gallery located inside the facility but were not allowed to access it.

