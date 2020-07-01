Home | News | General | Seyitan reported rape case to me in 2018 – D’Banj’s ex-manager reveals

A former Manager of Music Star, Oladapo Oyebanji aka D’Banj, says Seyitan Babatayo, had informed him of the alleged rape since December 2018 but she had agreed not to pursue the case.

The former manager, Frank Amudo, said this in an interview with GoldmyneTV.

Amudo said in December 2018 he helped Seyitan – who he met through a WhatsApp group – to attend a show where D’Banj performed in Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island..

He said he booked a room at Glee Hotel, Victoria Island, in the name of D’Banj’s entertainment company where he was supposed to have lodged after the show.

The former manager, however, said he gave the room to Seyitan while he returned home.

Amudo stated, “Around 2am she said it was late, she couldn’t go back to Egbeda. So, I told her I would drop my key for her but I’m going home, which I did. I got to the hotel, called her, she came downstairs, I was in the car. I gave her my room key and I left.

“On my way home, after I had passed Dolphin Estate inward Third Mainland Bridge, D’Banj called me, asking where I was and I said I had left, I was on Third Mainland Bridge. He said he would see me at the airport in the morning.

“My wife dropped me at the airport around 5am. Cheeky Chizzy and other members came, D’Banj arrived around 6.30am… We boarded a flight to Ghana. On getting to Ghana, on our way to the apartment, I received many calls from Seyitan but I didn’t pick.

“When I got to the apartment, I connected to the Wifi and called her. She asked, ‘Were you aware D’Banj was coming to my room?’ I said no. First of all, D’Banj didn’t even know my room and wasn’t lodged at Glee Hotel. That was when she said D’Banj came to her room and had forceful carnal knowledge of her. She sent the messages through voice notes and I still have them.”

Amudo said he quickly informed a fellow artiste, Cheeky Chizzy if he was aware of the alleged rape.

The former manager said D’Banj’s wife, Lineo, was part of their entourage in Ghana and he thus could not confront the musician with the allegations immediately.

He added, “She sent it via voice note. I can even play it for you. When she sent it, I was disturbed. I called Chizzy and told him about it and we spoke. Let’s not forget that D’Banj’s wife was also on that trip with us and we were all staying at an Airbnb apartment and I could not bring up the topic because of that.”

Amudo said he put a call through to one of their associates, Aja Mohammed, who confirmed that indeed there was sexual intercourse between Seyitan and D’Banj.

He said Mohammed, however, explained that $100 had been given to Seyitan.

Amudo added, “I called Aja Mohammed in Lagos and told him about it. He was like ‘Franklyn don’t bother yourself, it has been resolved’ that he had given the girl involved $100. Then I called Seyitan to confirm about the $100 and why she is still talking about rape, she got angry.

“Seyitan sent a voice note and said she was not trying to clout chase or do anything, that she just wanted me to know the kind of people I was working with and I said noted. That was the end of our conversation.”

The ex-manager said resigned a month after the alleged incident occurred.

He, however, said he could not say for sure if the incident was rape or consensual.

Seyitan had tweeted last month that D’Banj sent $100 to her through a friend for medication after the incident.

While the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has called for an investigation into the matter, D’Banj has sued his accuser for N1.5bn.

