Presidency reacts to arrest of EFCC Chairman, Ibrahim Magu

The Presidency has refuted claims that Ibrahim Magu, the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) was arrested by the Department of State Service (DSS).
This was disclosed by Bashir Ahmad, the Personal Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on New Media.
He revealed that a statement from the Department of State Services (DSS), signed by its Public Relations Officer, Peter Afunanya, rebutted the alleged arrest of Mr Ibrahim Magu as widely reported by the media.
Check his tweet below
A statement from the Department of State Services (DSS), signed by its Public Relations Officer, Peter Afunanya, Ph.D, has rebutted the alleged arrest of Mr. Ibrahim Magu, Acting Chairman of the EFCC as widely reported by sections of the media.— Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) July 6, 2020
