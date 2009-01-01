Home | News | General | Alleged bribery: EFCC witness contradicts self in Shehu Sani's trial

- The court case instituted against Senator Shehu Sani by the EFCC is still on

- A mild drama ensued at the Federal High Court Abuja on Monday, July 6 at the resumed trial of the case

- The witnesses cross-examined contradicted their own claims against Senator Sani

A mild drama took place at the Federal High Court Abuja on Monday, July 6 at the resumed trial of the $25,000.00 bribery allegations against Senator Shehu Sani.

The controversy forced the trial judge, Justice Iyang Ekwo to stand down the continuation of the trial till Tuesday, July 7.

At the resumed trial, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) counsel, Abba Mohammed had presented two witnesses, one Ismaila Bala and Alhaji Sani Dauda.

Under cross-examination by the prosecuting counsel, Bala, who claimed to be a domestic staff to ASD Motors Nigeria Limited, claimed the alleged bribery took place in December 2020.

He further told the court that he only knew Senator Sani through television but, insisted that Sani visited the Maitama residence of the company five times.

He narrated to the court how Sani visited and left with an envelope, which he said, he didn’t know the contents on all of the occasions.

He, however, could neither remember the date or the year the senator allegedly visited.

Ismaila who spoke through an interpreter claimed he did not see Sani receiving or returning the money, but said was informed by Dauda.

On his part, Dauda said Senator Sani only collected $13.95 prompting confusion in the courtroom as the witnesses statement were contradictory.

Amidst the contradictions, the trial judge, Justice Ekwo Iyang stand down the continuation of the trial till Tuesday, July 7.

The EFCC is prosecuting Shehu Sani on two-count criminal charges, bordering on name-dropping and obtaining the sum of $25,000.00 from Alhaji Dauda of ASD Motors, Kaduna, under a false pretence that he would use the sum to bribe the acting chairman of the EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, to shield Dauda from EFCC’s investigation.

Sani has since denied the claims, saying he is a victim of political prosecution by the anti-graft agency.

The assessment of the EFCC's effectiveness in combating corruption in Nigeria has always been tainted with politics.

Experts say the organization has not been effective in combating corruption in Nigeria but has been very active in intimidating political opponents of the powers that be.

The recommended approach to the EFCC focusing on its core duties, the experts say, is to correct those identified inhibitors that undermined the commission’s capacity, such as intrusive government interference, lack of autonomy, poor funding and weak laws, among others, to mitigate corruption.

Recall that Justice Ekwo had earlier threatened to revoke the bail granted Senator Sani if he fails to appear in court on the next adjourned date.

