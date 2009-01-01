Home | News | General | Tottenham remain in contention for Europe next season following win over Everton

- Tottenham vs Everton saw Spurs move to up the Premier League table courtesy of a 1-0 home win

- Micheal Keane scored an own goal which proved to be decisive for Jose Mourinho's side

- Spurs are now in eighth position while Everton dropped to 11th on the Premier League table

Tottenham vs Everton ended 1-0 in favour of Jose Mourinho's side as Spurs keep their hopes of playing in Europe next season alive.

An own by Micheal Keane separated both sides as the Lily Whites move to eighth on the Premier League table while Everton dropped to 11th.

The win was Spurs' fifth clean sheet of the season since Mourinho became manager of the north London club back in November and became the fifth boss to record 200 wins 362 matches in the English topflight division.

Lucas Moura has the first opportunity of the match in the 21st minute as his shot from range narrowly went past the post.

But three minutes later, Giovani Lo Celso shot got into the way of Everton defender Keane as it beat Jordan Pickford on goal to make it 1-0.

Just before the break Richarlison also tried his luck from range as he shot did not trouble Hugo Lloris.

Tottenham vs Everton: Spurs beat Toffees 1-0 to keep Euro qualification alive. Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Moura also had another effort on goal but this time it was saved by Pickford as Everton cleared the danger in the second period.

Heung-Min Son also could not utilize his chance on goal as the match ended 1-0 to the Lily Whites.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Eric Dier has thrown his weight behind under-pressure Jose Mourinho ahead of their Premier League clash with Everton.

The England international has branded suggestions that the Portuguese boss has lost his dressing room as crazy.

The Lily Whites were defeated by Sheffield United 3-1 over the weekend which has seen Spurs slipped to the bottom half of the table.

Legit.ng also reported that current Tottenham manager, Jose Mourinho, has been described by his former player, Wesley Sneijder, as a complete football gaffer who knows what he wants for his team.

There is no doubt about the fact that Jose Mourinho is one of the best football coaches in the world considering his achievements since he started his coaching career.

When he was coach of the Italian side, Inter Milan, Jose Mourinho achieved incredible successes winning the League title and even the Champions League.

