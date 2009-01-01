Home | News | General | It's a result of power-play - FG committee on anti-corruption speaks on Magu's ordeal

- Ibrahim Magu's appearance at a federal government panel continues to generate reactions

- The Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption says Magu is being hounded by powerful officials

- The federal government committee also alleged that plans to replace Magu are already in motion

Professor Femi Odekunle, a member of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), has reacted to the ordeal of Ibrahim Magu, acting chairman of the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Magu faced a panel at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Monday, July 6 over allegations of corruption.

Magu's ordeal is coming two weeks after the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and minister of justice, Mr Abubakar Malami (SAN), recommend his removal to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Malami, in a memorandum to the president, anchored his recommendation on several grounds “raging from diversion of recovered loot to insubordination and misconduct” by Magu.

In a preliminary reaction to the situation on behalf of PACAC, Professor Odekunle said the plans to replace Magu are already in motion.

He made the allegation this in a statement sent to journalists in reaction to the media reports which went viral concerning the EFCC boss.

Part of the statement read: ‘‘The alleged originating Malami memo, up to the current "arrest“ seems an outcome of power-play by power blocs in the corridors of power in which Malami appears to be an arrow-head or major agent of a power bloc that is not really interested in, or in support of, Buhari's anti-corruption fight.

‘‘The position of PACAC is that while Magu, or any official of whatever status, must be nailed if found to be corrupt, the president must be careful not to shoot its anti-corruption fight/modest achievements in the foot, and not to forget that EFCC under Magu has been the administration's anti-corruption poster-face.

‘‘It may not be contestable that Malami has been exploiting his alleged loyalty and closeness to the president for his personal /power bloc agenda. For, to the best of PACAC’s knowledge and observations, Malami has not manifested any genuine commitment to the anti-corruption fight.

‘‘Notwithstanding the situation at hand, the hope of PACAC is that the president would wake up to the ongoing shenanigans of power players that are working from the inside against his anti-corruption fight.’’

PACAC expressed hope that retired Justice Salami, who is heading the panel investigating Magu, ‘‘would carry the day for thoroughness, fairness and justice in the interest of the anti-corruption fight.’’

The committee also expressed optimism that the chief of staff to the president, Professor Ibrahim Gambari would handle the situation without bias or favouritism.

Meanwhile, the Civil Society Groups for Good Governance (CSGGG) has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to call Dr Chris Ngige, minister of labour and employment, to order.

Dr Ngige recently announced the suspension of the management of Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund.

