Nigerian professionals in Europe commend over fight against insurgency, COVID-19

- Some Nigerians in Europe have commended the federal government's effort in the fight against insurgency

- The Nigerians also commended the military leadership and soldiers fighting insurgents in the northeast

- They also commended the fight against coronavirus pandemic by the Nigerian government

The Association of Nigerian Professionals in Europe (ANPE) has said that President Muhammadu Buhari and the Nigerian armed forces have done much better than other countries in the fight against terrorism.

The group of Nigerians also hailed the Federal Government's response to the coronavirus pandemic and the general socio-economic development of the country.

In a communique signed by its president, Dr Agwu Onyeke and seven others at the end of a virtual consultative assembly, ANPE said the spate of insecurity in Nigeria has been propelled by politicians focused on scoring political points.

The group also said that no country facing the multi-layers of security threats like Nigeria has done better in the handling of the various threats.

"The Association of Nigerian Professionals unanimously agreed that the spate of insecurity in Nigeria had been propelled mainly by politicians that want to score political points towards the 2023 general elections," the group said.

While hailing the security heads for discharging their duties despite the campaign of calumny, ANPE said troops have displayed an enviable level of professionalism in tackling insecurity.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Federal Government on Monday, July 6, expressed worry over the growing cases of COVID-19 among VIPs across the nation.

The team on the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 led by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, said such rise in the number of positive coronavirus cases is a threat to Nigeria's economy, security and governance.

Mustapha also called on all Nigerians to adhere to expert advice on the prevention of the spread of the deadly disease as the virus does not discriminate.

Also, the Nigerian air force has denied claims linking the chief of air staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, to statements that it will end Boko Haram in 2020.

NAF said at no point did the institution or its leadership boasts that it will wipe out the terrorists in any specific time.

