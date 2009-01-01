Home | News | General | Breaking: FG announces new dates for 2020 WAEC exams

- FG has announced new dates for the commencement of WAEC

- The examinations would now start on August 4 and end on September 5

- Emeka Nwajiuba, the minister of state for education, disclosed this on Monday, July 6

The federal government has announced that the 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) would commence on August 4.

Channels TV reports that this was made known on Monday, July 6, in Abuja, by the minister of state for education, Emeka Nwajiuba, at the briefing of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19.

Legit.ng gathered that he said the examinations would start on August 4 and end on September 5. urging the general public to take note of the announcement.

He said: “From the 4th of August to the 5th of September, please take note. Last week the chairman of the PTF announced that school facilities will be available for those who want to go into revision classes.

The minister of state for education, Emeka Nwajiuba, says WAEC exams would commence on August 4 and end on September 5.

Source: UGC

“The idea here is that we have a whole month from now till then, those who can and those who are willing; the states who are willing should make their schools available for their children to revise.

“We have done the most we can with our representatives at WAEC and we have, this afternoon, confirmed that the dates allotted for the exams will be from the 4th of August through to the 5th of September."

According to him, the ministry would publish the local timings for the examinations after a meeting with authorities of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT), among other stakeholders.

Nwajiuba disclosed that as soon as WAEC examinations were concluded, the government would take up the National Examination Council (NECO) and the National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB) examinations.

WASSCE is a standardised test conducted by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) for senior secondary school students in the graduating class.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that WAEC on Sunday, July 5, asked Nigerians to disregard a timetable currently in circulation around the country.

It was reported that the supposed timetable was said to have been released hours after the governor of Lagos state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, announced the resumption of schools to some sets of students.

The schools had remained shut for months now over the spreading coronavirus pandemic in Lagos and some parts of Nigeria. In reaction to an inquiry by a Nigerian on Twitter, Jamiu Kazeem Babatunde, WAEC said the timetable did not emanate from it.

WAEC had said that it, "did not release the timetable in circulation. As you can see, it was a timetable we had used for a previous examination. Please, disregard it."

