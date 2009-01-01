Home | News | General | How Buhari, service chiefs can end terrorism, banditry - Security expert

- Nigerians have been urged to support President Muhammadu Buhari and the service chiefs in the fight against terrorism

- The call was made by a Kaduna-based security expert and author Terrence Kuanum

- Kuanum said some individuals have been introducing pettiness to serious issues of security across Nigeria

A security expert, Terrence Kuanum, has warned against ungodly utterances capable of distracting the attention of President Muhammadu Buhari and Nigeria's security chiefs from focusing on winning the ongoing war against banditry and terrorism in Nigeria.

Kuanum, while speaking in Abuja on Sunday, July 5, said there are attempts by some self-serving individuals to divert the attention of the president from the ongoing war against banditry and terrorism in Nigeria.

The security expert and author said these individuals have been operating by introducing pettiness to serious issues of security.

He said what the president and the security chiefs need now is support and cooperation from all citizens, not politically induced cynicism.

Kuanum stressed that with the ongoing fight against terrorism and banditry the military high command cannot afford to allow anything that will take its eyes off the ball.

He said every second is crucial at this critical time that the war is about to be concluded and the insurgents and bandits have been overwhelmed and boxed to a corner.

"There's the need to allow for full concentration otherwise the criminals who are praying for something to distract the service chiefs may want to take advantage and strike once they notice the slightest opportunity," Kuanum said.

Nigeria's president, Muhammadu Buhari in a closed-door meeting with the service chiefs. Photo credit: Aso Rock

Source: Facebook

He also said that from all indication, it is obvious the insurgents are looking for the slightest opportunity to unleash mayhem on the people especially in the northern region.

He said the various operations launched by the military in various parts of the country have all been fruitful without exception saying this suggests that the service chiefs know what they're doing.

"There are many more that the military has been able to achieve but this is the few I remember but I can assure you that what I've mentioned are not even one-third of the successes recorded," the expert said.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the leadership of the Nigerian air force has said that it never said Boko Haram would be wiped out by the year 2020.

The air force denied statements linking the chief of air staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, to claims of completely wiping Boko Haram insurgency from Nigeria by 2020.

According to the Nigerian air force, the institution never announced a designated time or year the terrorists would be wiped out.

