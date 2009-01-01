Home | News | General | Hushpuppi in fresh trouble as FBI accuses him of duping top Italian giants N9.6 billion

- Hushpuppi has been accused of being the scammer who scammed Lazio in 2018

- The Italian side lost massive sum of £2 million they wanted to use to buy Stefan de Vrij

- FBI are said to have made this latest revelation about the Nigerian social media celebrity

Nigerian social media star known as Hushpuppi has landed himself into another problem as the FBI have reportedly accused him as the brains behind the £2 million SS Lazio scam.

This is another fresh case against the Nigerian big boy who is currently facing prosecution in America over many financial crimes he is being accused to have committed.

Two years ago, Italian Serie A side Lazio were reported to have been scammed on the payment of the transfer deal of defender Stefan de Virj who now plays for Inter Milan.

During that time, Lazio chiefs were reported to have been duped by online scammers as they wrongly paid part of the player's transfer money to a wrong account instead of to the actual Feyenoord.

According to Italian newspaper Il Tempo, the Serie A club were tricked into sending £1.75 million to the wrong bank account in Holland by hackers with knowledge of the deal.

Lazio got an email with the name of Feyenoord, the bank account number was sent and the payment made. The Italian side did not know that they paid money into the wrong account.

With more investigation still going on, already, there has been news that the minimum jail-term Hushpuppi could get for all his crimes is 20 years.

Hushpuppi reportedly alleged as architect behind £2 million SS Lazio scam (Photo Credit: Hushpuppi on Instagram)

Source: Instagram

Named Ramon Olorunwa Abbas by his parents, Hushpuppi, is a social media celebrity who has more than 2 million followers on Instagram.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how investigations commenced into the alleged fraudulent activities of Ramon Abba, popularly known as Hushpuppi, on how he and his gang attempted to dupe a Premier League club to the tune of £100m (N48bn).

Over 10 days after the arrest of the alleged fraudster, the Dubai police released footage that captured the operation dubbed ‘Fox Hunt 2’ that led to the arrests.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) director, Christopher Wray, has extended his appreciation to the government of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), represented by the Dubai Police General HQ, for the concerted efforts in arresting the alleged fraudsters.

The fresh allegation is contained in an affidavit according to Special Agent, Andre Innocenti, who is in charge of the Los Angeles Filed Office High-tech Organised Crime Squad.

