Expert reveals how Jonathan's former minister revamped FG agency

- NILDS has reportedly been repositioned to benefit Nigerian lawmakers

- Professor Abubakar Sulaiman is said to be responsible for this new development

- Nigerians national assemble members are as a result enjoying robust training

The National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS) has reportedly been repositioned for premium service delivery.

According to Bayo Jimoh, an Abuja-based journalist and student of Elections and Party Politics with the NILDS, this was due to the proactiveness of Professor Abubakar Sulaiman, the second director-general NILDS who assumed office on May 28, 2019

He said Sulaiman who was former National Planning Minister in Jonathan administration was instrumental in effecting several critical changes.

"For the first time in the history of the institute, a training calendar was drawn to ensure that all staff benefit from either local or international training in the core arrears of their competencies. As a matter of immediate priority, in his first year in office, DG can boastfully say ninety-five (95%) of all staff of the institute have been trained in one way or the other on capacity building," Jimoh said.

Going further, he said in order to improve the NILDS' Scheme of Service, an academic advisory board was constituted to address the discrepancies in the system.

"After one year as the DG, he has strengthened the institute’s capacity in attending to requests from lawmakers. As a matter of fact, the National Assembly Liaison Office has been reorganized and expanded from one office it used to be, to one in the new Senate wing and another in the House of Representatives new building with core staff who can address legislators' challenges on the spot.

"Aside that, a total of (319) three hundred and nineteen federal and state legislators (Senators, Members of the House of Representatives and Members of State Assemblies) have benefited from the Institute’s training programmes.

"Some of the high profile training activities for legislators include a Roundtable for Conference of Speakers, which had over thirty (30) Speakers in Attendance and Retreat for Chairmen of Standing Committees of the House of Representatives," Jimoh added.

