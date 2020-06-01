Home | News | General | NSCDC recovers N9.7m debt in Jigawa in 6 months — Spokesman

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Jigawa Command, said it had recovered over N9.7 million debts in the state in the last six months.

The Spokesman of the command, Adamu Abdullahi, made this known in a statement in Dutse on Monday.

Abdullahi said the money was recovered following complaints the command received from aggrieved creditors.

He explained that the recovered debt was part of the 114 civil cases the command treated between January and June.

“The Peace and Conflict Management Unit of the Command received and treated a total of 114 civil cases between January and June this year.

“The cases ranges from family disputes, breach of contractual agreements, debts recovery, land disputes, tenancy disputes, farmers/herdsmen conflicts, among others.

“Out of the total number of cases recorded, 79 were resolved amicably out of court, while 35 are pending.

“And a total of N9,742,350 were recovered from some of the aforementioned cases and handed over to the lawful owners,” he said.

The spokesman pointed out that the number of civil cases and debt recovered during the period under review have significantly reduced compared to previous records.

“This might not be unconnected with COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.

Adamu said the NSCDC Commandant in the state, Alhaji Garba Muhammad, enjoined the general public to continue to live in peace and harmony with one another.

According to him, Garba also urged the public to support the Corps in its quest to resolve conflicts amicably in the state.

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria.

