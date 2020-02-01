Home | News | General | Collapsed Wase/Langtang Bridge to be repaired in 2 months ― Fashola

The Minister of Works, Mr Babatunde Fashola, says repairs of the collapsed Wase/Langtang Bridge in Plateau will be completed in two months.

The minister made this known when Gov Simon Lalong of Plateau visited his office in Abuja on Monday.

According to a statement issued by the Director of Press and Public Affairs to the Governor, Dr Makut Masham, the minister sympathised with the state government over the natural disaster.

Fashola said the ministry had commenced the design and costing of the bridge which would take two months to complete.

He said that immediate palliative works should be carried out to restore temporary connection for people in the area, while the permanent solution was being worked out.

”The Federal Controller of Works in Plateau had recommended the replacement of the old collapsed bridge with a new one, which was being considered,” Fashola said.

Earlier in his remarks, Lalong said the visit was to seek immediate solution on the bridge which had completely cut off links to Wase and Langtang Local Government Areas and travellers to Taraba State.

“I took a personal visit to the area to see things for myself last week and as you know, it is a Federal Road. From what I saw, it is something that needs the federal financial might to fix.

“I have asked my people to provide boats as alternatives for now but this cannot be sustained for a long time considering the economic activities that take place in the area.

”We need the quick intervention of the Federal Government which is why I decided to pay this visit to you,” he said.

The governor thanked the Federal Government for its support in carrying out road projects in the state, particularly the Longvel-Yelwa-Ajikamai-Ibi-Federal Road being constructed by the state government.

He was optimistic that the Federal Government would refund the cost.

A follow-up team on intervention was agreed by the minister and the governor.

Reports that Governor Lalong on June 29 conducted an on-the-spot assessment of the collapsed Wase/Langtang Bridge.

The governor noted the importance of the bridge in facilitating commercial activities in the two local governments area affected.

