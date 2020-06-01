Home | News | General | BREAKING: Ondo Deputy Gov drags Assembly to court over planned impeachment

Dayo Johnson Akure

The embattled Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Hon Agboola Ajayi has dragged the State House of Assembly to court over his planned impeachment.

Speculations were rife that the lawmakers planned to begin his impeachment process on Tuesday for abandoning the ruling party to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party.

Ajayi through his lawyer has filed a suit seeking to stop the impeachment proceeding and enforce his fundamental right of association.

Other defendants in the suit filed by his lawyers, aside from the House of Assembly, include the Inspector General of Police, State Commissioner Of Police, Department of State Services (DSS) and the Speaker of the Assembly, Mr David Oleyeloogun

The suit filed by Mr I. Olatoke SAN seeks to enforce the fundamental right of the Deputy Governor to retain his position having defected from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to People ‘s Democratic Party (PDP).

Vanguard learnt that the suit was filed today and the assembly had been served.

Details later…

Vanguard News

