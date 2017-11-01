Home | News | General | Delta schools ‘ll reopen soon, Commissioner tells parents, guardians

Kindly Share This Story:

.

The Delta Government on Monday assured parents and guardians that primary and secondary schools closed in the wake of Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic would be reopened soon.

Mr Patrick Ukah, the state Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, made this known in a statement in Asaba.

Ukah said reopening of schools would be in line with the directive of the Federal Government that only Primary Six pupils, JSS3 and SS3 students who have external examinations would resume classes.

He said that a meeting had been scheduled between the Federal and State Governments to fine tune modalities for reopening of schools.

“Several meetings have been ongoing with critical stakeholders in the educational sector in the state, targeted at the eventual reopening of schools.

“Educational advancement of students and pupils in the state is of paramount importance to the state government.

“The necessary protocols to curtail the continued spread of the infection must be in place before schools will be reopened,” the commissioner said.

He advised students to continue to take advantage of the state government’s teleclass educational programmes on radio and television stations in the state to update themselves in their academic studies.

Ukah also advised Delta people to disregard those posting fake dates that schools would be reopened in the state, describing their action as not only unauthorised, but meant to deceive members of the the public.

“Once all modalities for safe reopening of schools in the state are concluded, a date for the reopening would be announced officially,” the commissioner said

Kindly Share This Story:

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...