Lagos discharges 31 more coronavirus patients



Lagos
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State.

The Lagos State Government on Monday announced the recovery of 31 additional coronavirus patients, having tested negative twice to the disease.

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said in a statement that a total of 1,771 patients had been managed and discharged from the isolation centres.

”Good people of Lagos, 31 more #COVID19Lagos patients; 15 females and 16 males, all Nigerians were discharged from our Isolation facilities today to reunite with the society.

”The patients; 13 from Agidingbi, 8 from Onikan, 8 from Gbagada, 1 from Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba and 1 from LUTH Isolation Centres were discharged after full recovery and testing negative to COVID-19.

”This brings to 1,771, the number of #COVID19 confirmed cases that have been successfully managed and discharged from Lagos Isolation Centres.

”Let’s continue to adhere strictly to #PhysicalDistancing and #handhygiene principles #ForACOVID19FreeLagos,” the COVID-19 Incident Commander said.

Vanguard

