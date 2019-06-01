Home | News | General | Domestic flights will no longer serve meals on board ― Sirika
Domestic flights will no longer serve meals on board ― Sirika



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 3 hours 54 minutes ago
Hadi Sirika

By Chioma Obinna

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, on Monday, said food will no longer be served on domestic flights when operations resume.

Sirika who spoke during the Presidential Taskforce, PTF on COVID-19 briefing in Abuja explained that the decision was part of efforts to control the spread of the novel coronavirus on flights.

“For this domestic operation, there will be no food. No food will be given to reduce contamination level and we will allow you to come with your mask,” he said.

“Like the MD of FAAN had said the other day, we see it as your private thing. So it is you bring your mask, they don’t have to be the fancy ones.”

On how cabin crew came into existence, he said the cabin crew’s job was not to offer tea to passengers.

He said: “They came into the industry because of people who were getting air-sick so we thought we would be putting nurses in the aeroplane to look after those people who are sick. Since then, they metamorphosed and they became something new.

“They want to now give you tea because many people don’t get sick anymore, they give will either give you coffee, offer you food and drink and so on. So the main purpose of the cabin staff is to ensure that we all remain safe for your welfare and your health.”

Vanguard

