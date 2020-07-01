Home | News | General | Wike lifts Bonny, Onne lockdown

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has lifted the lockdown he imposed on the oil-rich Bonny Island and Onne to curtail the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Wike in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim, said he would formally address all the issues in a state broadcast on Wednesday..

The statement said: “The Rivers State Government has lifted the lockdown imposed on Bonny Local Government Area and Onne in Eleme Local Government Area with effect from 6AM Tuesday, July 7, 2020.

“Governor Nyesom Wike will also make a state-wide broadcast to the people of the state on Wednesday, July 8, 2020”.

