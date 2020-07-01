Home | News | General | IPOB calls for UN referendum

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has called for the United Nations(UN) supervised referendum in Nigeria for the citizens to decide where to belong.

In a statement on Monday, the IPOB Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful said the move has become necessary following decision of some ethnic groups to belong to Biafra..

He expressed happiness that many ethic groups had been declaring for Biafra.

“As they continue their propaganda battles on social media, the great family of IPOB, through Radio Biafra, continues to win over the hearts and minds of all lovers of freedom within the new 2020 territorial boundaries of Biafra.

“We have been receiving overwhelming evidence that Idoma and Igede have now taken their rightful position in the family of Biafran nations. Esan also has come home to Biafra. The new frontier is Benue, Kogi, Edo and Ondo, no longer Enugu and Anambra. We are uniting the chosen children of God under one banner.

“We must allow Nigerians make their decision as doing so would safe the nation from distegration.

“The more we delay the worse it will get for everybody. We need a UN supervised Referendum now.

“Let me use this opportunity to continue to encourage the oppressed Hausa majority in the north to sustain their new found courage in Southern Kaduna for they too shall soon taste freedom.”

