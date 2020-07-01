World’s Longest-Living Conjoined Twins Dies At 68 (Photos)
Ronnie and Donnie Galyon, the Dayton-area brothers who became famous as the world’s longest-living conjoined twins, died on Saturday. They were 68.
Dave Galyon, a brother, announced in a Facebook post Saturday morning that his brothers had died that morning, and the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office confirmed the deaths were reported to that office.
