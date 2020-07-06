Home | News | General | BREAKING: Nigeria’s covid-19 infections surpass 29, 000 mark as 575 new cases is recorded
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  1 hour ago
Nigeria’s COVID-19 infections on Monday surpassed the 29, 000 mark as the country reported 575 new cases of the virus.

This is according to the latest data released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

In a tweet on its official handle on Monday night, the NCDC explained that the new cases were reported in 19 states and the Federal Capital Territory, taking Nigeria’s total infections from the virus to 29, 286.

The agency said Lagos State had the highest number of COVID-19 cases for the day – 123 and is followed by the Federal Capital Territory with 100 infections.


According to the NCDC, the rest COVID-19 cases in the country for the day were recorded as follows: Delta – 58, Edo – 52, Ogun – 42,  Katsina – 24, Bayelsa – 23, Rivers – 22, Borno – 19  and Plateau – 18.

Others are:  Ondo – 18, Oyo – 17,  Kwara – 15,  Osun – 13,  Enugu – 9, Nasarawa – 7, Abia – 6, Cross River -5,  Kaduna -3,  and Ekiti – 1.

Out of those infected with COVID-19 in Nigeria, 11,828 have been discharged with 654 deaths reported, the NCDC data revealed.

