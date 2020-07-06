At last, Coronavirus hits Cross River, five cases recorded

Cross River, the only state in Nigeria not to record any case of Coronavirus since the outbreak of the pandemic, has now recorded first cases of the deadly virus.
With this, all 36 states of Nigeria and the FCT have recorded cases of Coronavirus.
In the figures released by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, on Monday night, Cross River recorded five cases of the virus.
According to the NCDC, “one new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours. Till date, 29,286 cases have been confirmed, 11,828 cases have been discharged and 654 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
“The 575 new cases are reported from 20 states- Lagos(123), FCT(100), Delta(58), Edo(52), Ogun(42), Katsina(24), Bayelsa(23), Rivers(22), Borno(19), Plateau(18), Ondo(18), Oyo(17), Kwara(15), Osun(13), Enugu(9), Nasarawa (7), Abia(6), Cross River(5), Kaduna(3), Ekiti(1)
“On the 6th of July 2020, 575 new confirmed cases and 9 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.”
How States Stand
Lagos-123
FCT-100
Delta-58
Edo-52
Ogun-42
Katsina-24
Bayelsa-23
Rivers-22
Borno-19
Plateau-18
Ondo-18
Oyo-17
Kwara-15
Osun-13
Enugu-9
Nasarawa-7
Abia-6
Cross River-5
Kaduna-3
Ekiti-1
