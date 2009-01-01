Home | News | General | Activism is what I do - Activist rejects invitation by new political coalition NCF

- Another prominent Nigerian has distanced himself from the newly formed NCF

- Anti-corruption activist, Hamzat Lawal, says he will rather focus on his development work

- The NCF, however, dismissed speculations that it is transforming into a political party

Nigerian anti-corruption activist, Hamzat Lawal has declined the invitation of the newly formed political movement; National Consultative Front (NCF).

In a press statement sent to Legit.ng on Monday, July 6, Lawal who is the founder of the social accountability movement, Follow The Money, expressed misgivings about the political coalition.

The NCF had listed Lawal amongst several prominent Nigerians it wanted onboard the new political movement.

“The current NCF approach does not align with my conviction of what ignites the right spirit and buy-in required for the multi-interest revolution we all dream about as the vehicle to birth a new Nigeria,” Lawal, 33, stated.

He further stated that he would do better as an activist in contributing to Nigeria's development.

He continued: “I choose to remain in my turf and continue the struggle in my own little way. Right from childhood, I have always wanted to add value to my environment.

“In founding Connected Development, and innovating Follow The Money, I now feel a sense of being in the zone of my life’s work.

“I am a born development worker. Activism is what I do and I would rather stick to familiar ground.”

He, however, acknowledged the vision that drives the NCF, commending the urgency of the call to raise Nigeria to a new height of glory.

“I am all for good governance, accountability, social welfare, national peace and prosperity and I wish to focus my energies on my present work.

“While I hope for a future convergence with other patriotic initiatives, I must keep exploring the opportunities that are opening before us in our service to country and humanity,” he added.

Similarly, the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) recently distanced itself from the NCF.

The CUPP in a statement sent to journalists on Thursday, July 2 by its spokesman, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere said it frowned at the inclusion of its name as part of the new coalition when its leaders were not consulted.

But, in a recent statement, the NCF said it is not transforming into a political party as widely speculated.

According to the NCF, they would embark on “immediate mass mobilisation of the nooks and crannies of the country for popular mass action towards political constitution reforms that is citizens-driven and process-led in engendering a new peoples’ constitution for a new Nigeria that can work for all.”

