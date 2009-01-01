Home | News | General | PDP appeal panel clears aspirant earlier disqualified for Ondo governorship primary

- Prince Godday Erewa has been cleared to contest for the PDP governorship primary election in Ondo state

- With Prince Erewa’s clearance, the PDP now has eight aspirants jostling for the ticket of the party

- Prince Erewa said he is well-positioned to develop and make life better for the people of the state

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) appeal panel for Ondo governorship race on Sunday, July 5 cleared Prince Godday Erewa to contest for the ticket of the party in the July 22 primary election in the state.

The panel which sat at the national secretariat of the party in Abuja cleared Prince Erewa of the issues raised by the Yakubu Dogara-led screening panel for the exercise.

The screening panel had last week disqualified two of the nine aspirants jostling for the party's ticket ahead of the Ondo State governorship election after checking their credentials.

The PDP screening panel was headed by Hon. Yakubu Dogara. Photo credit: Reps media

With Prince Erewa’s clearance, the PDP now has eight aspirants jostling for the ticket of the party in the Wednesday, July 22 guber primary in the state.

Prince Erewa, who expressed his appreciation to the leadership of the PDP for allowing the aspirants to contest for the party’s ticket, saying it is evidence of the party’s democratic ethos.

He also thanked the members of the appeal panel for looking at his petition with fairness, saying members of the panel “exhibited a high level of sincerity by allowing justice to prevail.”

Prince Erewa said his vision for Ondo state is more visible to the global community through the core pillars of agriculture, security, aviation, education, tourism, sports development and rapid industrialisation.

He said he is well-positioned to develop and make life better for the people of the state.

His words: “I am imbued with the wherewithal to drive the desired change by creating new opportunities and platforms that would galvanize the state and place it on a steady path to sustainable socio-economic development.

“I am poised to leverage my expertise and knowledge to design thoughtful and effective public policies aimed at improving the lives of citizens of the state.”

The appeal panel is chaired by Gyang Istifanus Dung, with Uzoma Abonta as secretary.

Other members are Dayo Ogungbenro, Austine Umahi, Dan Orbih, GT Kataps, Theophilus Daka Shan, Ibrahim Kazaure, Kola Balogun, Bolanle Ogundiran, Rimafe Swawulu K, Hajiya Hassana Diko, and Christine Akpan.

Recall that Alfred Agboola Ajayi, the deputy governor of Ondo, was recently given a waiver by the PDP to contest for the primary election.

The waiver was contained in a statement signed by the PDP's national chairman, Prince Uche Secondus.

According to the PDP national chairman, Ajayi had satisfied the relevant provisions of the party’s constitution to get the waiver.

