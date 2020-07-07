Home | News | General | Mourinho becomes the second-quickest to reach 200 Premier League win

Jose Mourinho recorded his 200th Premier League win as a manager with Tottenham’s 1-0 victory over Everton..

A Michael Keane own goal proved enough for Spurs to claim triumph on Monday despite an uninspiring display.Spurs produced little that will live long in the memory as Mourinho became just the fifth Premier League manager to reach the 200 mark.The Portuguese achieved the feat in 326 games in the division, with only Manchester United legend Alex Ferguson (322) getting to that tally in fewer matches.Mourinho won 140 top-flight games across two spells at Chelsea, with another 50 coming at United and this being his 10th league win with Spurs.



Only five managers have won 200 Premier League games:

❍ Sir Alex Ferguson

❍ Arsène Wenger

❍ Harry Redknapp

❍ David Moyes

❍ José Mourinho

Advertisements

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...