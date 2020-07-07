Mourinho becomes the second-quickest to reach 200 Premier League win
- 47 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Jose Mourinho recorded his 200th Premier League win as a manager with Tottenham’s 1-0 victory over Everton..
A Michael Keane own goal proved enough for Spurs to claim triumph on Monday despite an uninspiring display.Spurs produced little that will live long in the memory as Mourinho became just the fifth Premier League manager to reach the 200 mark.The Portuguese achieved the feat in 326 games in the division, with only Manchester United legend Alex Ferguson (322) getting to that tally in fewer matches.Mourinho won 140 top-flight games across two spells at Chelsea, with another 50 coming at United and this being his 10th league win with Spurs.
Only five managers have won 200 Premier League games:
❍ Sir Alex Ferguson
❍ Arsène Wenger
❍ Harry Redknapp
❍ David Moyes
❍ José Mourinho
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles