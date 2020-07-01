Home | News | General | 575 New COVID-19 Cases, 9 Deaths Recorded On July 6
575 New COVID-19 Cases, 9 Deaths Recorded On July 6



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
575 new cases of COVID19Nigeria;

Lagos-123
FCT-100
Delta-58
Edo-52
Ogun-42
Katsina-24
Bayelsa-23
Rivers-22
Borno-19
Plateau-18
Ondo-18
Oyo-17
Kwara-15
Osun-13
Enugu-9
Nasarawa-7
Abia-6
Cross River-5
Kaduna-3
Ekiti-1

29,286 confirmed
11,828 discharged
654 deaths pic.twitter.com/lH4bOsVkM9

— NCDC (@NCDCgov) July 6, 2020
