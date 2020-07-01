575 New COVID-19 Cases, 9 Deaths Recorded On July 6

575 new cases of COVID19Nigeria;
Lagos-123
FCT-100
Delta-58
Edo-52
Ogun-42
Katsina-24
Bayelsa-23
Rivers-22
Borno-19
Plateau-18
Ondo-18
Oyo-17
Kwara-15
Osun-13
Enugu-9
Nasarawa-7
Abia-6
Cross River-5
Kaduna-3
Ekiti-1
575 new cases of COVID19Nigeria;
Lagos-123
FCT-100
Delta-58
Edo-52
Ogun-42
Katsina-24
Bayelsa-23
Rivers-22
Borno-19
Plateau-18
Ondo-18
Oyo-17
Kwara-15
Osun-13
Enugu-9
Nasarawa-7
Abia-6
Cross River-5
Kaduna-3
Ekiti-1
29,286 confirmed— NCDC (@NCDCgov) July 6, 2020
11,828 discharged
654 deaths pic.twitter.com/lH4bOsVkM9
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles