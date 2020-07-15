Home | News | General | ‘Don’t Wake a Sleeping Lion!’ – Fayose Warns Femi Adesina
'Don't Wake a Sleeping Lion!' – Fayose Warns Femi Adesina



A former Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Ayodele Fayose, has warned a presidential spokesman, Mr. Femi Adesina, not to “wake a sleeping lion”.

Reacting to Adesina’s latest piece, Fayose said failure to heed his warning could attract consequences that Adesina would be unable to cope with..

The presidential spokesman had said that President Muhammadu Buhari would have “dealt with” Fayose and Rivers Governor, Mr. Nyesom Wike over their “combative remarks” but chose to tolerate the duo as a father of the nation.

But in a series of tweets yesterday, Fayose said he decided not to comment about issues relating to Buhari because he has realised that “Buhari’s presidency is deaf and dumb”.

“On the comment by my brother and friend, @FemAdesina, on the President not “dealing with myself and Gov. Wike,” President Buhari, in my opinion is an “Accidental President,” who is not only clueless but unconscious of happenings in his own Presidency.

“A man who can’t defend or protect his immediate family is not in any way better than an effigy. If not, those around him won’t be talking about a President “punishing” serving governors or even ordinary Nigerians as if they are his servants.”

