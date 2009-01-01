Ondo Guber: APC inaugurates screening, appeal committees (FULL LIST)





The All Progressives Congress, APC, has constituted a screening committee for its governorship aspirants in Ondo State.





A statement by APC’s deputy spokesman, Yekini Nabena said the committee is headed by the party’s former interim National Secretary, Alhaji Tijjani Musa Tumsa.





The statement reads: “The Governor Mai Mala Buni-chaired Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has appointed the Party’s former interim National Secretary, Alhaji Tijjani Musa Tumsa to chair the Party’s screening committee for Ondo State governorship aspirants.





“Alh. Umar Lawan-Kareto will chair the Screening Appeal Committee.”





The party also disclosed that screening and Appeal committees will be inaugurated at its National Secretariat on Tuesday, 7th July, 2020.





See full screening committee list below:





Alh. Tijjani Musa Tumsa – Chairman





Solomon Johnny





Ayobami Oyolawo





Princess Gloria Akubomdu





Rt. Hon. Eugene Udo





Barr. Usman Dalhatu





Amb. Fati Bala





Prof. Okay Onyejekwe





Prof. Shehu Adamaraji – Secretary





Screening Appeal Committee





Alh. Umar Lawan-Kareto – Chairman





Hon. Ibrahim Ebbo





Maj. Gen. Christian O. Ogwo (Rtd.)





Alh. Danladi Chambas, Imabong Ubo





Barr. Odeh Sam





Prof. Mojeed Alabi





Rt. Hon. Opeyemi Ajayi





Senator Andrew Uchendu – Secretary.

