Ondo Guber: APC inaugurates screening, appeal committees (FULL LIST)



The All Progressives Congress, APC, has constituted a screening committee for its governorship aspirants in Ondo State.

A statement by APC’s deputy spokesman, Yekini Nabena said the committee is headed by the party’s former interim National Secretary, Alhaji Tijjani Musa Tumsa.

The statement reads: “The Governor Mai Mala Buni-chaired Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has appointed the Party’s former interim National Secretary, Alhaji Tijjani Musa Tumsa to chair the Party’s screening committee for Ondo State governorship aspirants.

“Alh. Umar Lawan-Kareto will chair the Screening Appeal Committee.”


The party also disclosed that screening and Appeal committees will be inaugurated at its National Secretariat on Tuesday, 7th July, 2020.

See full screening committee list below:

Alh. Tijjani Musa Tumsa – Chairman

Solomon Johnny

Ayobami Oyolawo

Princess Gloria Akubomdu

Rt. Hon. Eugene Udo

Barr. Usman Dalhatu

Amb. Fati Bala

Prof. Okay Onyejekwe

Prof. Shehu Adamaraji – Secretary

Screening Appeal Committee

Alh. Umar Lawan-Kareto – Chairman

Hon. Ibrahim Ebbo

Maj. Gen. Christian O. Ogwo (Rtd.)

Alh. Danladi Chambas, Imabong Ubo

Barr. Odeh Sam

Prof. Mojeed Alabi

Rt. Hon. Opeyemi Ajayi

Senator Andrew Uchendu – Secretary.

