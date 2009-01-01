FG worried over impact of COVID-19—Ehanire

Ehanire said this in a statement issued by the ministry’s Director of Information, Media and Public Relations, Mr. Olujimi Oyetomi, in Abuja.

According to the statement, Ehanire said this when he welcomed the new World Health Organisation (WHO) Representative to Nigeria, Dr. Walter Mulombo, in his office.

The minister told the new representative that Nigeria was pleased to have him on board as the health team would count on his experience to continue to calibrate on its response against COVID-19.



Ehanire also expressed the appreciation of Nigeria to the UN system, which had come together to create “One Basket Fund” to support the effort of the country in its fight against COVID-19.

He told his guest that the fund had significantly boosted the resources and the assets which Nigeria used to respond to the virus.

“The first of which was the $2 million consignment that came into Nigeria to kick start everything that Nigeria has to do, just as the other consignments begin to roll in.

“Nigeria has a good stock in the warehouse along with what we get from other countries, the European Union (EU), the United States (U.S.) Government, United Kingdom (UK) and Global Fund.

“Everybody is shipping in from all sides and giving us support; we are pleased with the handholding that is going on, and we hope that all that will continue to grow.”

Mulombo has been in Nigeria since June 18.

He has been in the country but in isolation as required by the protocol having been deployed from Accra, Ghana.

