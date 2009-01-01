Home | News | General | COVID-19: Nigerian govt laments rise in positive cases among politicians
COVID-19: Nigerian govt laments rise in positive cases among politicians



The Nigerian Government has lamented the high rate of COVID-19 positive cases among politicians in the country.

The government described the situation as a threat to governance and security.

This position was conveyed by the Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, during the media briefing on Monday in Abuja.

He called for vigilance among all Nigerians, insisting that COVID-19 does not discriminate or respect positions.


“Of recent, we have witnessed a high rate of positive cases especially among people in authority. This has a direct impact on governance and security of our nation.

“We urge that vigilance and care should be exhibited by all Nigerians irrespective of status.”

Mustapha, who is the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, said that the lockdown was relaxed not because the virus has slowed down but to balance lives and livelihood.

