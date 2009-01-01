Home | News | General | Arsenal set to announce signing of top African star in the coming days

- Thomas Partey wants transfer to Arsenal completed as quickly as possible

- The Atletico Madrid midfielder will cost the Gunners a whopping £45million

- Arsenal are set to sell three first-team players to raise funds for the Ghanaian star

- Partey has scored 15 goals in over 180 appearances for Diego Simeone's side

Thomas Partey wants his move from Atletico Madrid to Arsenal completed as soon as possible, reports claim.

It is understood that the 27-year-old is trying to avoid a fall out with top officials at the Wanda Metropolitano.

The Ghanaian international has emerged as a priority signing for Mikel Arteta in recent weeks and he also made his interest known he wants to play with the Premier League club.

And according to reports, Partey has informed his employers that he does not want his move to the Emirates to cause any rift with the club's hierarchy but wants everything settled quickly.

Mikel Arteta and Arsenal technical director Edu will back the summer signing and the club are ready to sell three first-team players to fund Partey's £45million move.

It is understood that the likes of Alexandre Lacazette, Matteo Guendouzi and Lucas Torreira could be sold in the summer for the incoming Atletico star.

Thomas Partey: Atletico Madrid star wants move to Arsenal completed soon. Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Partey is in his fifth season with Atletico and he is still under contract with the Madrid based club until 2023.

However, the Ghanaian's salary would be double and his release clause would be increased to £90m if he penned a new deal.

He has scored 15 goals in over 180 appearances for the club and also won the Europa League under Diego Simeone.

