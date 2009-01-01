Home | News | General | Man United star beats Ronaldo and Rooney to 1 incredible record before the age of 19

- Mason Greenwood is unarguable one of the best teenagers in the Premier League at the moment

- The 18-year-old has scored eight goals and one assist in 26 EPL games

- Greenwood's stats show he has leapfrogged Ronaldo and Rooney with the number of goals before turning 19 at Old Trafford

Mason Greenwood increased his Premier League goal tally to eight after netting twice against Bournemouth in last weekend's clash at Old Trafford.

The 18-year-old has been one of the revelations of the season for the Red Devils after breaking into the senior team during their preseason tour.

He scored one of his side's goals against Leeds United in their 4-0 win over the Championship outfit. The youngster scored yet another against Serie A giants Inter Milan in their next game.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Ronaldo Delima tops list of highest goalscorers at 21 for club and country (see where Messi and Ronaldo are)

In all, Greenwood has recorded 15 superb goals and five assists across competitions for the Old Trafford side this campaign.

However, his impressive performances have continued to spark up comparisons with club legends Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney.

Both Rooney and Ronaldo made their marks at Old Trafford during their teenage years following their deadly partnership in the uNited attack over a decade ago.

The England international joined the Red Devils from Everton in 2004, while the Portuguese moved a year earlier from Sporting Lisbon.

Mason Greenwood in action for the Red Devils - credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

However, Greenwood appears to have better stats if you compare the trio in the Premier League before they turned 19.

Juventus star produced just one goal and two assists in 17 games as an 18-year-old. He was said to have played a total of 907 minutes, with his goal contribution coming in at one every 302 minutes.

Rooney made his senior debut at the age of 16 and he featured in 69 games before the age of 19 scoring 15 goals in the process with eight assists - being involved in a goal every 180 minutes.

Interesting facts about Italian footballer Daniele Rugani: His career, stats, and latest news

Meanwhile, Greenwood has shattered their stats having being involved in a goal every 115 minutes.

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan Zone'

He has played a total of 1035 minutes spread across 29 games, with the majority of his outings coming off the bench.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has expressed delight with the teenage sensation with his superlative finish in front of goal.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Mason Greenwood has dedicated his goal against Brighton at AmEx Stadium to Angel Gomes who is on the verge of leaving Man United.

Gomes' contract with United expired on Tuesday, June 30, and all signs now point at a possible departure.

It is understood the Red Devils failed to reach an agreement over a new deal with the youngster's representatives, opening doors for his exit.

Rashidi Yekini is irreplaceable in Super Eagles – Abdul Sule | Legit TV

Interesting details about Mesut Ozil

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...