Chelsea star wants more money or he'll leave club but his manager Lampard isn't bothered (here's why)

- Frank Lampard has opened up about Tammy Abraham's pending contract talks

- The England striker has failed to score for the Blues since the 3-0 win against Burnley

- Chelsea travel to Selhurst Park to take on Crystal Palace in a crunch Premier League game

Frank Lampard has stated that Tammy Abraham's improved contract with Chelsea is not affecting his performances.

The Blues No.9 has had prolonged talks with the club earlier in the season when he was at his scoring best with at the Bridge.

But the 22-year-old enjoyed a bright start to his debut Premier League campaign, scoring 13 goals in the process.

However, he has failed to score since Chelsea's 3-0 win over Burnley at Stamford Bridge on January, 11.

And he has managed to make only one start since the three months break with Olivier Giroud being preferred to the Englishman.

And just before the upcoming coming game before the west London derby with Crystal Palace, Lampard has claimed Abraham's contract is not the important discussion at the moment.

“I think Tammy’s contract, we are not at a critical level with it,” Football 365 quoting Lampard.

“I will leave it with him and the club to discuss that side of it. I don’t think it is something that is clearly in his mind now, at least it shouldn’t be.

“What needs to be in his mind now is these games we have coming up and how much he can give us on the pitch, whether coming on as a sub or starting the game.”

Lampard has urged the former Aston Villa star to keep working hard in training to earn his place back in his first XI.

“He has had a really good season, he hasn’t scored as much in the second half of the season,” added Lampard.

“But as a young player it is always clear when you have these periods there is only one way out of it and that is work and repetition in training."

Chelsea are still in contention for a top-four finish in the Premier League with five matches left to play.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Frank Lampard has expressed dissatisfaction with Chelsea's performance against West Ham at the London Stadium.

Despite having a fair share of possession in the match the Blues surrendered their lead and had to chase the game later in the second half before Andriy Yarmolenko grabbed the winner in the 89th minute.

Leicester City had lost to Everton at Goodison giving Lampard's side the chance to move to third but the Hammers completed a league double of Chelsea for the first time since the 2002-03 season.

