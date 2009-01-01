Home | News | General | Edo election: You have no moral rights to talk on corruption - PDP fires back at Ganduje

- PDP has replied Governor Ganduje over his comment on Edo election

- Ganduje had alleged that PDP is only interested in looting the treasury of Edo state

- The party, however, noted that Ganduje has no moral right to accuse it of corruption

Hours after he boasted that the candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) for Edo governorship election, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, would defeat his main challenger and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Godwin Obaseki, the opposition has hit hard on Governor Abdullahi Ganduje.

Channels TV reports that PDP described Ganduje, who is the chairman of the APC national campaign council for the Edo governorship election, as a barefaced treasury looter, who has no moral rectitude to speak on corruption.

Legit.ng gathered that the PDP described as a huge irony that Governor Ganduje, who it said has become a national shame after being seen on viral video stuffing his robe with gratification in foreign currency, to accuse the PDP of corruption intentions in the Edo state governorship election.

The governor of Kano state and the chairman of the APC national campaign council for the Edo governorship election, Abdullahi Ganduje. Credit: Kano Government.

Source: Twitter

The party in a communique on issued on Monday, July 6, said it is a paradox that an individual who has earned himself the disgraceful public sobriquet of “gandollar”, after being caught collecting gratification, would attempt to accuse others of having the intention of looting the treasury of a state.

The PDP further pointed out that it is only in a party like the APC, under a Buhari presidency, that such a tarnished individual can be selected to speak in public, let alone lead a governorship election campaign.

“Our party invites Governor Ganduje to note that there is no free dollar for him and other APC leaders to loot in Edo state. Under the PDP, the resources of Edo state, and indeed other PDP states, belong to the people and not to any political cabal and their godfathers.

The PDP, therefore, counseled Governor Ganduje and the APC to quietly perish the thoughts of looting Edo state treasury, adding that the people of Edo state would humiliate them in the September 19 election.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that Ganduje boasted that the APC would win the forthcoming Edo governorship election.

It was reported that Ganduje, who is the chairman of the ruling party's national campaign council for the poll also said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is only supporting Governor Godwin Obaseki because of its interest in the state's treasury.

In another report, the former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, sent a congratulatory message to Governor Wike of Rivers State on his new appointment.

Wike was appointed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the chairman of Edo state governorship election national campaign council while Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa would be supporting him as vice-chairman.

Atiku expressed optimism that Wike, Fintiri and other members of the council will do a very good job in making sure the party cruises to victory in the coming election.

