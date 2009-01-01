Home | News | General | Top African club confirms appointment of Nigerian born ex-footballer as new manager

- John Maduka will now be in charge at the Siwelele club

- He was appointed head coach after the resignation of Lehlohonolo Seema

- Maduka retired as a footballer in 2009 having played for the Malawian national team

John Maduka has been promoted from the role of an assistant to become head coach of South African club Bloemfontein Celtic, while Abraham Nteo was moved to the position of assistant coach.

Celtic have elevated the former South Africa under-23 midfielder to the position of Maduka's number two from his previous role of MultiChoice Diski Challenge coach.

The promotion was needed after Lehlohonolo Seema resigned to replace Rhulani Mokwena as Chippa United's new head coach.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

"John Maduka will remain the head coach, he has always been a co-coach in the club," CEO of the club Khumbulani Konco told Kick-Off.

Ronaldo Delima tops list of highest goalscorers at 21 for club and country (see where Messi and Ronaldo are)

"I can't say anything my brother. We wish him all the best."

Meanwhile, Nigerian ex-international goalkeeper Vincent Enyeama who has been a free agent since leaving French league 1 side LOSC Lille in 2018 has stated that he is ready to return, Complete Sports reports.

The 37-year-old has claimed he is open to potential move to either of Absa Premiership clubs Orlando Pirates or Kaizer Chiefs.

Enyeama who holds the most capped record for the Nigerian national team with 101 appearances for the Super Eagles has been a free agent since leaving Ligue 1 side LOSC Lille in 2018.

However, the goalkeeper who has spent over a decade in Europe has been keeping fit in his desperate bid to get a new club.

In a recent chat with African Football HQ, the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations winner disclosed that it would appeal to him if either of the Soweto giants offer him a contract.

Top fascinating facts about Odion Ighalo: transfers, stats, net worth, and family

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Nigerian defender Joseph Yobo has been appointed as the new Super Eagles assistant coach a few weeks to the kickoff of their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations Cup qualifiers.

The country's football apex body, Nigeria Football Federation confirmed the news through one of their official channels.

Yobo, who spent ten years in the Premier League representing Everton football club takes over from former Rangers International boss Imama Amapakabo.

Nigeria still needs Vincent Enyeama, Diego Maradona was my toughest opponent - Peter Rufai | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...