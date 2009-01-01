Home | News | General | Mourinho makes stunning statement after 2 Tottenham stars almost exchange blows on the pitch

- Hugo Lloris is said to have been angered by Son after he lost the ball to Yerry Mina who nearly set up Richarlison for a goal

- It took the intervention of Tottenham teammates to calm down the two who shortly before the second half appeared to have buried the hatchet

- Spurs boss Jose Mourinho later praised the pair, describing the ugly half-time incident as "beautiful"

- The London side went on to salvage a scrappy 1-0 win over the Toffees and are now just a point behind seventh-placed Arsenal

Tottenham pair Hugo Lloris and Son Heung-min had to be seperated by teammates after they were involved in an ugly bust-up during their 1-0 slim win over Everton on Tuesday night, July 6.

A first half own goal by Micahel Keane is all Tottenham needed to bag three crucial points at home.

But the match was not short of drama as cameras caught Son and Lloris shouting and pushing each other at half-time of the league meeting.

It took the intervention of team-mates Harry Winks, Moussa Sissoko and Giovani Lo Celso to separate the pair and ultimately calm the situation.

SunSport reports fracas appeared to stem from Son losing the ball intercepted by Yerry Mina who set up a Richarlison chance.

Hugo Lloris is said to have been angered by Son after he lost the ball to Yerry Mina who nearly set up Richarlison for a goal.

Source: UGC

However, rather than criticise his wards, Jose Mourinho sensationally claimed the bust-up was "beautiful."

"That's beautiful. It's probably a consequence of our meetings and if you want to blame somebody for that it's me, because I was critical of my boys for not being critical enough of themselves with each other," Mourinho was quoted saying after the match.

"I asked to be more demanding, to demand more from others, to put their colleagues under pressure, to give everything for every body," he continued.

It took the intervention of Tottenham teammates to calm down the two who shortly before the second half appeared to have buried the hatchet.

Source: UGC

Thankfully, the duo seemed to have made up shortly before the second-half though as they were shown hugging in the tunnel.

Lloris was later quoted saying the incident is "just part of football sometimes."

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Tottenham vs Everton ended 1-0 in favour of Jose Mourinho's side as Spurs keep their hopes of playing in Europe next season alive.

An own by Micheal Keane separated both sides as the Lily Whites move to eighth on the Premier League table while Everton dropped to 11th.

The win was Spurs' fifth clean sheet of the season since Mourinho became manager of the north London club back in November and became the fifth boss to record 200 wins 362 matches in the English topflight division.

