774,000 Jobs: Festus Keyamo Reveals Monthly Salary For Beneficiaries

Festus Keyamo, SAN, Minister of State for Labour and Employment, has revealed that the sum N52 billion has been appropriated for the Federal Government’s proposed 774,000 jobs.

He said that each beneficiary of the new job scheme will be paid N60,000 monthly, adding that the sum of N46.44 billion has been appropriated for this..

This was contained in a letter address to the Chairman, Senate Committee on Labour, Employment and Productivity, and the Chairman, House of Representatives’ Committee on Labour, Employment and Productivity, a copy of which was made available to DAILY POST on Monday.

He wrote the letter to the NASS Joint Committees ahead of his second appearance there on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at 12 noon.

According to him, “The total sum of N52 billion has been appropriated for this programme.

“Out of this amount, the sum of N46.44 billion is for actual payment of the stipends of those to be engaged.

“They will be paid through BVN, hence eliminating the possibility of fraud in the payment scheme.

“The balance of N5.56 billion is for the purchase of tools and light equipment, the transportation, storage and security of these equipment in all the 774 LGAs in the country.

That is approximately the sum of N7.183 million per LGA for the three-month period. The procurement of these items can only be done by the National Directorate of Employment, complying with strict procurement guidelines in the Public Procurement Act.”

On what Nigerians should expect from the programme, Keyamo added, “At the end of the programme, we would have selected and engaged 774,000 Nigerians in a transparent process, adequately supervised and monitored them and paid N60,000.00 each for services rendered.

“Nigerians should also expect an improvement in physical and environmental infrastructure nationwide.”

